When you fly the friendly skies, the skies may be friendly but the long-term airport parking lot you left your car in may not be. Some flyers out of Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) found that out in a big way recently.

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority Police Department and the Greensboro Police Department are investigating damage to more than 20 automobiles that were parked in the airport’s long-term parking lot. The vandalism occurred early Sunday morning, July 28.

The vandals smashed in windows and also spray painted some vehicles. The cars and SUVs that were hit were in the airport’s South Long Term Parking Lot, parked in rows 1 through 5, across the street from the Marriott Greensboro Airport hotel.

Early Sunday, an airport employee came across the upsetting sight. Airport employees left notes on the cars to let the owners know which airport officials to contact for assistance in getting home from the airport as well as for help moving the automobiles to body shops for repairs.

“The Airport Authority is outraged by this senseless act of vandalism,” read a press release from airport officials regarding the destruction.

The release didn’t state whether any items were stolen from the cars.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Airport Authority Police at 336-665-5642.

PTIA has been making some very good gains lately in passenger traffic and it has done so largely by emphasizing how much easier it is to fly in and out of PTIA than it is larger airports such as Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Charlotte-Douglass International Airport. This type of incident doesn’t help PTIA in that PR campaign.

Earlier this year, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority approved the purchase of an expensive new high-tech parking oversight system that’s meant to enhance security and bring many other benefits to those who park at the airport, however, it will be months before that system is in place.