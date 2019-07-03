The Guilford County Animal Shelter has had a second high-profile resignation in two weeks: Nancy Fauser, the outreach and volunteer coordinator for the shelter, turned in her resignation on Saturday, June 29.

That announcement comes on the heels of a Thursday, June 20, highly public resignation by former Guilford County Animal Shelter Manager Darryl Kosciak, who announced at a jam-packed county commissioners meeting that he was stepping down. Kosciak, who took the podium in the public forum to make his announcement, told the commissioners he was resigning due to a lack of adequate staffing at the shelter.

Fauser, who also has played a central role in shelter operations, did not state publicly her reason for leaving but her decision was a second blow for an animal shelter that has been moving forward under Animal Services Director Jorge Ortega.

Fauser praised her co-workers in a written statement she sent to them.

“Please know that I believe in all of you and the generous, generous contribution you make of your time and love for the animals at GCAS [Guilford County Animal Shelter]. If you weren’t here it would be a far more dismal place and the animals would suffer greatly from the lack of your presence.”

Fauser wrote that she admired and respected her coworkers and she thanked each of them for their work at the shelter.

Fauser’s last day will be on Saturday, July 13.