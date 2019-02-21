High Point gets 300 new jobs thanks to Aetna

NC Governor Roy Cooper announced in High Point on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 21, that Aetna Inc., which recently merged with CVS Health Corp., is bringing 300 new jobs to the city.

Cooper made the announcement in front of a large happy crowd of High Point leaders, local and state economic development officials, area elected officials, print and television reporters and others.

“Aetna chose us because they know us,” Cooper said.

The governor said that Aetna and CVS already have a strong presence in North Carolina and the newly merged company is therefore aware that the workforce in the state is smart, reliable and well trained.

According to Cooper, that workforce, the education system and other factors convinced company officials that this area is a place where business can thrive.

The governor used the opportunity to talk about the need to continue to develop the state’s workforce. He said the need to attract new business and grow the companies already here were key reasons why North Carolina must concentrate on fostering a strong education system for kids “from cradle to career.”

There were a lot of congratulations offered at the 20-minute event where the governor thanked, among many others, local and state economic development officials.

Cooper was introduced by High Point Economic Development Corp. President Loren Hill.

Aetna had already expanded in High Point in 2018 with the addition of 80 jobs. The merged company now employs about 9,000 people across North Carolina.

Company officials also spoke briefly at the event. They talked about the importance of the company’s relationship with the state and also spoke on how helpful state and local officials had been in the process of selecting a site for expansion.

Over the last few years, High Point has been on a tear when it comes to economic development announcements, business recruitment and the addition of new jobs.

A delighted High Point Mayor Jay Wagner spoke briefly saying, “Wow, I love a full room, especially when it’s good news.”

The mayor also said that – with a coming new downtown baseball stadium, growth at High Point University and the influx of new jobs – this was truly a “transformative time” for the city.

Cooper, who showed up sporting a Duke blue tie, said he wore the tie “in honor of the vanquished” – referring, of course, to the Duke University men’s basketball team’s loss to UNC-Chapel Hill the night before.

The announcement was short and sweet and Hill, who closed the ceremony abruptly, asked rhetorically at that time if everyone was not pleased that the event was so “quick.”